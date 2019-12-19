Local tattoo shop trades ink for donated toys

“I can remember being a kid and being broke and my mom having people help her get me Christmas presents,” Tyler Norris, owner of House of 1000 Colors, said.
Norris knows all too well what it’s like to struggle around the holidays.
“It just felt really cool to know that somebody cared enough to come help, you know? So I just wanted to be able to do that for somebody else,” Norris said.
Toys for Tats helped five local families with Christmas gifts. Each family came from a different situation, from a single parent to a family losing their home in a fire.
“I did over 50 tattoos on 32 people by myself in one day and out of all those people we filled two totes of toys,” Norris said.
Five families including eleven children received presents, as well as basic household products.
“I just want them to have a good Christmas and now they can,” Heather West, one of the recipients, said.
West and her kids were living in a trailer, when it caught fire two weeks ago.
“Their whole house burnt down. They lost everything,” Norris said.
Heather’s children walked away with two bins worth of toys. Heather also received a stack of gift certificates, including one from Lithia Motors to replace her car key that was lost in the fire.
“We’re really grateful. We have something to look forward to at this point. We have had the worst luck,” West said.
This was the first year of Toys for Tats, but the tattoo shop says they plan to make it an annual tradition.
“If you do have a business, if you do have a little bit extra. I mean, isn’t that what Christmas is about?” Norris said.
