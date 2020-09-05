Local tattoo studio implements new safety measures

MEDFORD, Ore. — In the era of covid-19, for many businesses it’s anything but business as usual – and that applies to tattoo parlors.
Blu Steel Studio off of W. Main Street recently re-opened in a new building with added safety measures.
Staggering clients appointments and keeping its tattoo guns sanitized and covered with a plastic wrap, are just a couple of precautions the studio is taking.
“We now have spacing in between each appointment, so we can’t have two people coming in at the same time. We allow for 30 minutes between each appointment so we can sanitize before each person comes in,” said Blu Steel Studio president, Haim Herrera.
The business employs 3 full-time tattoo artists who specialize in cosmetic procedures, as well as general tattoos.
