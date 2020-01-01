Local taxi company offers free rides after midnight

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local taxi company wants to make sure you enjoy New Year’s celebrations tonight and get home safe.
5-Star Taxi has been located in Medford over the past decade.
Tonight, they’re giving back to the community by giving free rides.
5-Star Taxi will begin offering free rides in the New Year, after the clock strikes midnight until 6:00 a.m.
They say that they will have 7 taxis out tonight and they have two cars that can take up to 6 passengers if needed.
“Get everybody, keep everybody safe tonight and whether it’s using us or calling a friend, having a designated driver, whatever it takes, just anybody who’s drinking don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” said 5-Star Taxi driver, Russell Nelson.
If you’re looking for other ride options, local ride share programs such as Lyft and Uber have discounts for first time riders.
If you’re wanting to book a taxi, you can call 5-Star Taxi at 541-245-5555 or contact them using the TaxiCaller app.
