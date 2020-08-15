Local theater hosts outdoor, socially-distanced bi-lingual play

The Collaborative Theater Project gave it’s first performance for its new bi-lingual program, Act Out Children’s Theater, this afternoon.
The group acted out the story Where the Wild Things Are.
The play features two adults narrating in English and Spanish. The play is acted out by children performers, who also speak in both languages.
“We rehearse for a month, two hours a day, four days a week,” said director for the bi-lingual program, Steve Dominguez. He says the group wants to provide uplifting performances during these unprecedented times.
The lead for the play is 6-year-old Mason Ripley.
Today was his first performance ever.
“I definitely enjoyed it. It was kinda like, nerve-wracking for me cause I’d never spoken in a play with Spanish,” said child performer, Lilly Dominguez.
Dominguez says the group of performers are accepting both child and adult actors for future plays.
“We’re looking for English speaking actors, Spanish speaking actors and bi-lingual actors,” he said.
Dominguez hopes the new bi-lingual programming will continue to grow.
The group is performing again next weekend at 11 a.m. at the Medford Center plaza. The events are free and each show runs about 30 minutes long.
If you or your children are interested in getting involved with the productions, visit ctpmedford.org or give the theater a call at 541-779-1055.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.