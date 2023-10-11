Local theater looking to expand

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local theater company in Talent is looking to expand.

It just purchased some new land to do so.

The Camelot Theater bought a lot that was originally supposed to be part of its current building.

But due to financial constraints, they couldn’t purchase it until now.

Dann Hauser is the executive director at the Camelot Theater in Talent.

Hauser said, “we desperately need the space, because we need to add to our storage, our rehearsal space and also office space here at the theater.”

He says he’s excited to purchase a lot directly behind their theater.

He says the plan was to extend the building, but unexpected circumstances leave those plans open-ended.

Hauser said, “we were working with a donor that was going to put a building back there for us, unfortunately that donor has passed away kind of suddenly. And we’re now in a situation where we don’t know what we’re going to do time wise.”

The theater staff are working with the family of the donor now and hope something can be worked out, but Hauser says the show must go on.

His staff is now coming up with creative ways to try and generate revenue until they can afford the building on their new lot.

He said, “we could put a food court in the middle and have four trucks back there. It would provide at least something where customers can come to the valley… the theater… could eat something and also after the show, go back for desserts and a drink as well.”

Hauser tells me that the lot was sold for $175,000.

And it wouldn’t have been possible if they didn’t have such backing from their local supporters.

He said, “maybe 15 or 20 percent would be out of town people, local people really consist of most of our audience. We’re on track for this year to be our very best season as far as ticket sales and revenue so we’re very excited by that. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed that we can make this happen and do what we need to do.”

Camelot already has a lot of shows planned, including five plays, four musical spotlights and multiple one-night events.

For more information you can go to camelottheater.org.

