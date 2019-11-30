Local tree farm provides tips for picking the ideal Christmas tree

Thanksgiving has come and gone, so now is the time many search for the perfect Christmas tree.
U Cut Christmas Tree Farm in Medford says there are ways to tell if your tree is new or not.
“Check the needles, make sure they aren’t discolored. If they bend, it’s probably old. If they snap, it means they’re more fresh,” said U Cut Christmas Tree Farmer, Larry Ryerson.
Ryerson is a believer that there is no such thing as a perfect tree. His farm sells eight different varieties that can fit to anyone’s preference.
Of course, they come in all shapes and sizes, too.
His most popular selling tree is the Douglas fir.
Kristin Ginther and her husband get one every year.
“We like to have plenty of space for ornaments to hang down, not a super full tree because we put it in a small living area,” said Ginther.
Once you find the right tree, Ryerson suggests watering it right away.
“It depends how much the tree drinks, but you just gotta check it everyday and make sure it has water in it,” Ryerson said.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.