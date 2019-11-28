Local vet warns pet owners of what to feed animals on Thanksgiving

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, which means there will be lots of food and scraps, but a local vet hospital wants you to watch what your pets eat.
Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center says the top things to avoid feeding pets are onions, grapes and of course, chocolate.
According to surgeon John Davies, pets often consume foods they shouldn’t especially during the holiday season.
You can prevent this by keeping food up on high surfaces and making sure that children don’t sneak things to their furry friends.
“Generally, we don’t recommend feeding human food to your pets, I know it’s the holiday season and people really want to involve their pets because they’re household members and give them their treats,” said Davies.
If you do have a pet emergency arise, Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center says you can call them at 541-282-7711. You can also see a full list of what not to feed your pets here.
