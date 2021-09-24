Local veteran is recognized as community hero

A Coos Bay veteran and his service dog are being recognized as heroes to the community.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars launched the #stillserving campaign last year to help recognize the continued commitment of veterans who are serving their community.
Julian King is a retired combat medic who was deployed to Egypt, Iraq, and hurricane Katrina.
After his retirement, He found it hard to transition to ordinary life.
That changed after he met Mocha.
“She’ll nudge me with her nose when I get overly anxious,” said Julian King, the retired Combat medic and face of #stillserving. “She wakes me up when I’m having nightmares at night. Little things like that there a big benefit”
Julian and Mocha now visit local hospice centers to help bring joy to veterans experiencing trauma.
You can find more information about #stillserving and Veterans of Foreign Wars HERE.