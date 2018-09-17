Local veterans return from Honor Flight

MEDFORD, Ore. – A group of local veterans are back from a special trip to Washington, D.C.
Honor Flight of Oregon takes veterans to their memorials on the National Mall as a “thank you” for their service.
The group took off Friday and returned to Medford just after 11:00 Sunday night. They were greeted with signs, cheers, and hugs.
Terry Haines is the vice president of Honor Flight. “We care for our vets,” he said. “We care that they get most out of this. a memory that will take them through the rest of their lives.”
The Honor Flight of Oregon made a special announcement to possibly have two trips next year. One in the fall and one in the spring.