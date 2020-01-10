Home
Local volunteer chaplain surprised with new car

Local volunteer chaplain surprised with new car

Local News Top Stories , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A local volunteer chaplain received the biggest surprise of his life with a little help from Jackson County Fire District 3.

For 13 years, Lorin W. Myers has used his own car for his role as chaplain. When it began to breakdown, a firefighter at Fire District 3 started to raise money to buy Myers a new car.

Myers said they called him into the station for a debriefing earlier this week. Waiting behind the fire trucks, was a set of new wheels.

“I said, ‘Well, this is wonderful.’ That’s all I could think of. It’s wonderful. This car is so beautiful and it’s so different from the other rigs I have here,” Myers said.

Myers is on call 24/7, but he says when you love what you do, it doesn’t seem like work.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »