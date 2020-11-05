Local war veteran & Almeda Fire victim honored

MEDFORD, Ore.– This afternoon, representatives from senator Ron Wyden’s office met with the Korean war veteran, along with his family, colleagues, and friends.
At Veterans Park in Medford, he received new flags, medals and patriotic memorabilia to replace what was lost.
When reflecting on the past couple of months, he says the fire has changed everything about how he lives each day.
Shrader said, “Every time you want something you don’t have it. That’s exactly what it is, in a nutshell. You reach for a pair of hand clippers to clip your fingernails… There’s none there… Its really hard to put words to it.”
He said since the devastation, the outreach of the community has been what’s keeping him going.
Honor Flight Oregon, the organization that sends vets on free trips to Washington DC to see their war memorials, also presented Shrader with memorabilia.
