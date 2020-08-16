Local well-driller warns the Rogue Valley of water shortage

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — A local well-driller is warning the Rogue Valley of a water shortage.
The owner of Rogue Valley Well Drilling, Scott Coffman, says 2020 has been the craziest year for his business.
He says a mixture of the weather (specifically, a terrible snowpack), new construction and hemp production is affecting the local area’s water.
He adds many people have been needing additional wells drilled. He says he’s looked at 7 different places that may need wells put in this week alone.
“If you have 5 acres, and you’re watering the whole 5 acres to keep it green, that’s not a good thing. You’re only allowed to irrigate 1 half acre out of your well,” said Coffman.
Coffman recommends people conserve their water when they can or consider putting in a holding tank.
He also suggests using drip systems versus overhead watering.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.