Local well-driller warns the Rogue Valley of water shortage

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — A local well-driller is warning the Rogue Valley of a water shortage.

The owner of Rogue Valley Well Drilling, Scott Coffman, says 2020 has been the craziest year for his business.

He says a mixture of the weather (specifically, a terrible snowpack), new construction and hemp production is affecting the local area’s water.

He adds many people have been needing additional wells drilled. He says he’s looked at 7 different places that may need wells put in this week alone.

“If you have 5 acres, and you’re watering the whole 5 acres to keep it green, that’s not a good thing. You’re only allowed to irrigate 1 half acre out of your well,” said Coffman.

Coffman recommends people conserve their water when they can or consider putting in a holding tank.

He also suggests using drip systems versus overhead watering.

