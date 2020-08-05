Local woman handmade masks, doctor calls them ineffective

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Cave Junction woman, Karen Darnell, says she’s not taking any sort of political stance. She simply saw a market in the community for face coverings made out of mesh material. She’s gotten over 500 comments via social media on a product she calls Masks for Breathers.
“The response has been fairly mixed. There’s a lot of people laughing at me for my idea. There’s a lot of people laughing at me aniid making fun of me because of my name, Karen,” said Darnell.
Darnell began selling face coverings with holes in them this week. She says they’re designed for people who have trouble breathing in cloth or medical masks.
“I’m not a medical expert and I don’t pretend to be,” said Darnell.
We showed Jackson Co. Public Health, Dr. Jim Shames what they look like. He says they won’t stop the spread of coronavirus.
“They’re probably not effective at all. The mask is effective depending upon the weave of the material,” said Dr. Shames.
Darnell’s product may help you walk into a store that requires masks, without being asked to put an effective one on. But Dr. Shames says as coronavirus cases are breaking new records, it’s more important than ever to wear an effective mask. Not only for your protection, but for the community’s.
“There are ways in which many people do put the well-being of others way above their own well-being. And maybe we all need to take a bit of that and think about the people that can’t afford to get sick,” said Dr. Shames.
While Darnell’s gotten mixed reaction to her product, she’s gotten over a dozen orders. She says if people have a problem with her handmade face coverings to call the Gov. Kate Brown’s office to strengthen current restrictions.
