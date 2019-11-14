Local woman is going to help decorate White House

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local event planner is one out of 230 selected to decorate the White House for Christmas.
Kimberly Hicks, owner of RSVP Event Group, applied to decorate the Oval Office back in July.
The First Lady and her team chose a Christmas design for the White House over the summer, but Hicks says the theme is being kept under wraps until she arrives.
“I just started jumping, I was so excited and the next morning when I woke up, my first thought was ‘did I dream that? am I really going? oh, I am really going!” said Hicks.
Over 6,000 people across the country applied for the chance to volunteer to decorate.
Hicks flies out on the 22nd and will be back December 3rd.
