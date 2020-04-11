Local woman planning parade for high school seniors

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – With Oregon schools closing in-person classes for the school year, graduation plans are in flux.
However, a local woman hopes to make sure graduating seniors get their moment in the sun.
Telia Fogle doesn’t have a child in high school, but has heard how devastated high school seniors are at the likelihood they won’t get to walk across the stage to get their diploma.
She’s now trying to organize a parade for them. She created a Facebook group called “Southern Oregon Social Distancing Graduation Parade”.
“These seniors work so hard and high school graduation is just like, a milestone.It’s like their work as been taken away from them over a virus,” said Fogle.
Fogle says they are still working out the details, but hope to have teachers and the community join in on the parade congratulating the Class of 2020.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]