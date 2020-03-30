Local woman reacts to closure of popular hiking trails

Megan Samuelson has been part of the Rushmore Society for three years.
The local group generally gets together and does all kinds of indoor and outdoor activities.
She says the group had 34 hikes planned before the pandemic and ‘Stay at Home’ order.
“I use hiking, physical activity and the outdoors in general as a method of self-care. The Table Rocks were nice because they were within a 20-30 minute drive from my home and really easily accessible, so it is disappointing,” said Samuelson.
Samuelson says she is hoping to go hiking again this summer.
