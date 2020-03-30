Home
Local woman reacts to closure of popular hiking trails

Local woman reacts to closure of popular hiking trails

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local hiker who goes up the trails of the Rogue Valley nearly every weekend, calls the recent closure of the Table Rocks and other popular areas discouraging.

Megan Samuelson has been part of the Rushmore Society for three years.

The local group generally gets together and does all kinds of indoor and outdoor activities.

She says the group had 34 hikes planned before the pandemic and ‘Stay at Home’ order.

“I use hiking, physical activity and the outdoors in general as a method of self-care. The Table Rocks were nice because they were within a 20-30 minute drive from my home and really easily accessible, so it is disappointing,” said Samuelson.

Samuelson says she is hoping to go hiking again this summer.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »