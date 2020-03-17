Local women create resource documents for community amidst coronavirus pandemic

The idea all started through Facebook, where a group of moms connected and decided an easier way to get help and information for the elderly and at-risk community is necessary.
Sarah Wasserman is one of four in a group called Southern Oregon Covid-19 Mutual Aid Network.
The group is attempting to make a difference in the communities of Ashland, Phoenix and Talent amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We modeled it after a group called MAMAS in Massachusetts, they had made some really great documents and put them out there and said, hey, model this and do this in your community it’s working here,” said Wasserman.
Currently, the group is working get more of the community involved through Google documents.
One Google document is a ‘Needs List’ meant for people to add what services they desire.
The other document is a list of people who can provide services like delivering groceries, gardening, lessons and more.
“People are putting in what they can offer, what they can do and it’s up to you to empower yourself to go to that list and call,” Wasserman said.
A third Google document they’ve created is a ‘Local Resource List.’
“We have a resource page on there, too, if you know other in organizations in the area that are offering support, we’d like this to be a central hub, a mainstream line center of information because there’s so much information out there right now it can be so overwhelming,” added Wasserman.
The group is looking for people to sign up and offer assistance, as well as people who need help.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
To offer services for those in need, visit here.
To request services you need, visit here.
To add to the Local Resource List, visit here.
