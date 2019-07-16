Locally-based air tanker up and runnning

MEDFORD, Ore – Oregon Department of Forestry’s air tanker is up and running as of today. The tanker is based in Medford.
The tanker holds 3,000 gallons of retardant or water. It is used to support Southwest Oregon firefighters on the ground.
Last year, the locally-based air tanker assisted in several of the area’s biggest fires, including the Klamathon fire in Siskiyou County.
It’s especially helpful in reaching some of Southern Oregon’s most rugged and remote locations. It also gets to those fires much quicker than fire trucks.
“We are preparing to support the boots on the ground if there are any large instances or any kind of structures that could be threatened or a threaten of life, so we are just prepared and ready to help the public keep their houses safe,” Tyler Hoffer, ODF, said.
There are three pilots qualified to fly the aircraft.
ODF contracts out for use of the air tanker. The contract is 75 days, but it can be extended if needed. Last year, the contract was extended one week.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.