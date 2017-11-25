Locals cheer on Raiders from home; heading to semi-finals

Ashland, Ore.– For the fourth time in the last six seasons, the Southern Oregon University football team has reached the quarterfinal round of the NAIA championship series.
But Coach Charlie Hall’s undefeated Raiders had their hands full in Kentucky this morning. The fifth ranked Raiders visiting fourth ranked Lindsey Wilson, won 34-29 after battling for the lead up through the second half.
While the game may have been away, local fans still did their best to support the team. Across Ashland, a couple sports bars streamed the game for Raiders fans to enjoy.
At the RedZone Bar and Grill, fans adorned themselves in black and red and cheered on the Raiders, on each and every play. One fan, who comes up from Northern California to watch all their home games had to make the trip for this one even if his team is playing thousands of miles away.
“I just really enjoy the stadium, the atmosphere,” said Bart Kent. “The ticket prices are very reasonable and they play, especially this year, a very good brand of football.”
The Raiders will try to earn the title ‘road warriors’ on the road again next week. Their semi-finals battle against Reinhardt will next Saturday, December 2nd in Georgia.
The time of that game – to be announced.