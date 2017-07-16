Home
Locals react to Cascade-Siskiou Monument discussion

Ashland, Ore.-  Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and Congressman Greg Walden were joined Saturday by dozens of locals who came to share their viewpoints on the expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. All were hoping to take advantage of the opportunity to share their thoughts with someone who has the President’s ear.

One local of Ashland who is in favor of the monument is Joe Schwartz. He’s lived in the area for 15 years and says that not only is he in favor of the monument, he loves it.

“We love the presence of the monument in our backyard, and still feel like our access is fantastic,” Schwartz says.

On the other side of things is Robin Haptonstall. Like Schwartz he’s also a local, having lived in the area for over 60 years. Haptonstall feels the monument and its expansion was not done with the consent of the people.

Haptonstall told NBC5 News, “The money is supposed to go to the local community and in my opinion this was illegally pushed through on the local people.”

