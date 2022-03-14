Lone Pine Color Dash

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford elementary school held a color run to raise money for a new track today. People of all ages came to support the Lone Pine Elementary School and get some color Sunday afternoon. Runners completed the one-mile loop around the campus while being showered with colored dye.

Music at the event was provided by DJ Veach and Kona Ice was selling snow cones after the run.

“We’re not even really sure when the track was constructed but it really hasn’t had much maintenance sense then. The cracks are so large that we really cant fit them it has to be replaced,” said Courtney Tacchini, President of the Lone Pine PTO.

The parent teacher organization hopes to raise seventy-five thousand dollars for the track. $41-thousand dollars has been raised so far.