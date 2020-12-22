Long-term care facility in Medford prepares for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines

A Medford retirement community is working with a well-known pharmacy to get its staff and residents vaccinated in the near future.
It’s hoping residents will start getting vaccinated soon.
“I think that all of our residents will opt to get the vaccination,” said director of resident services, Annette Sanis.
Weatherly Inn, a retirement community and memory care facility, is preparing to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to it’s location soon.
“We got an email from CVS Pharmacy at the beginning of the month, they’re going to be doing our vaccination clinic,” said Sanis.
She says the pharmacy gave her 3 different dates to choose from for hosting the clinic, but she didn’t disclose details.
“They have very specific guidelines, they want the tables 10 feet apart and they actually sent over everything that we need to do in order to set-up,” she said.
She adds that Weatherly Inn also has to get a room ready for the clinic – then it will have to submit its plan to the pharmacy and get approved.
Sanis says staff is preparing their residents for the upcoming clinic by educating them about the vaccine.
“I’m very excited there’s a vaccination coming here and I do plan on getting it.”
Jackson County Public Health Officer, Dr. Jim Shames, says many long term care facilities should be receiving vaccines by the end of this week.
“The plan is to get the skilled nursing facilities and memory care and their staff immunized as soon as possible,” said Dr. Shames.
However – he does not know which local facilities are getting them.
Weatherly Inn will be giving its first doses of the vaccine to its 15 memory care residents.
It says around 50 doses will then be given to staff.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.