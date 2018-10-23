Longer Fire Season not unusual for southern Oregon, despite warmer temperatures

MEDFORD, Ore. – We’ve seen record breaking high temperatures over the past couple weeks, which has been a contributing factor in continued fire risk.
However, experts say it’s not unusual for southern Oregon to remain in Fire Season this late in the year.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says continued shifts in weather conditions, like warm to cold and dry to wet, keep the region at a heightened risk for fires.
Ryan Sandler, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, says this week is usually when we see Fire Season declared over.
“I’s not like we’re going way beyond the season, but we are going to fizzle out into early November,” Sandler said.
ODF says we’ll need consistent rain and cooler temperatures to see a decreased risk for fire, and that we’ll stay in the Moderate Fire Danger Level until we do.