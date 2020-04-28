Lost Creek Lake announces it’s taking reservations for camping, boating; state says not true

However, the state says that’s not true.
A spokesperson for Oregon Parks and Recreation says all state parks are closed and will remain closed indefinitely.
He says anyone that made reservations with the state park will be refunded.
“Word got to our office today and our managers who work in that region of the state are contacting the marina there to let them know what the actual facts are to fix that, so we apologize that anybody got confused about that,” said spokesperson for Oregon Parks and Rec, Chris Havel.
Havel says the state hopes to begin opening parks soon, beginning with day-use recreation then easing into camping.
For up-to-date info on openings and closures, visit oregonstateparks.org.
