LOST CREEK LAKE, Ore. – Lost Creek Lake is releasing water into the Rogue River to help fisheries.

The US Army Corps of Engineers works closely with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to maintain water flow rates and temperatures of the Rogue River.

In normal water years, the lake has enough water stored to increase water flow over the summer.

This is the first time in years the lake has had enough water to be able to help because of the recent drought.