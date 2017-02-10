Lost money mysteriously returned to Central Point man

Central Point, Ore. — A Central Point man lost more than $700 at a local grocery store. After posting on Facebook about the money and getting no responses back, he thought it was gone forever. But to his surprise, it was mysteriously returned this week.
The money was all of Daniel Tillotson’s social security for the month. He lost it on Saturday, while taking his friend Ray’s.
“I brought a friend of mine to the bank, I paid for my groceries, walked out here, sat in the truck and waited for him,” Tillotson said. “One little girl come out, all really happy and laughing about something, a guy who was barbecuing, he went in and out three times, another customer came out.”
After dropping his friend off and returning home, Tillotson realized his entire social security for the month was gone.
“Actually I wasn’t mad or anything, it was just like, upset with myself for losing it,” Tillotson said. “I was glad I didn’t lose my credit cards and ID, but I was kinda upset that I lost all the money.”
Tillotson got on Facebook to ask for help — and his money back. Seventy-five comments and over one-hundred reactions later, he still didn’t get the response he was looking for.
“When I got up Tuesday morning, and nobody had said anything on Facebook, I figured, well, it’s gone,” Tillotson said. “And then a couple hours later, it’s there!”
The entire amount, bundled exactly the way he had lost it, was put in his mailbox. While he doesn’t know who returned the money, he does have one final message for them.
“Just thank you,” Tillotson said.
He says if he ever does find out who gave him back his money, he’d love to take them out to lunch or dinner.