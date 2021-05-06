Home
Lost River raising money for new community center

MERRILL, Ore. — Fundraising for a new community center in the Merill/Malin area is going strong.

The future Lost River Community Center recently surpassed $1,000,000 in fundraising and donations.

The center will be located on the Lost River High School campus.

Organizers say it will provide extra space for the school and allow the community to host large events.

The Lost River Community Center Director, Amie McAuliffe, says they’re still looking to raise an additional $1,000,000 to begin construction.

“It’s meant for long river students, staff, Merrill/Malin students, and community members, it’s meant for everyone to use to learn and grow. It’s meant to address the inadequacies a lot of rural towns have,” said McAuliffe.

The center will feature a gym, a technology room, and more.

