Low elevation snow in the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Much of Oregon is set to receive a blast of snow overnight Monday, with significant snow accumulation predicted for the Cascade mountains, coast range and other high-elevation areas, potentially causing major travel difficulties.

The National Weather Service’s Portland and Pendleton offices have issued multiple winter storm warnings for the northern Cascades , including the western foothills and east slopes , as well as the north and central coast range and the Blue Mountains .

Government Camp and the Santiam and Willamette passes could all see anywhere from a foot to a foot and a half of snow, according to the NWS Portland office, with 6-8 inches predicted for other parts of the Cascades and some parts of the coast range.

Lowlands were predicted to see rain Monday, only transitioning to snow at around 10 p.m., according to the NWS, but the coast range could see flakes start coming down as early as noon, and the Cascades are predicted to see snow all day.

The NWS Medford office has also issued a winter storm warning for areas above 1,500 feet in southwest Oregon, along with a winter weather advisory for areas above 500 feet. Most of the warnings run through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The winter weather is expected to make travel very difficult in mountain areas, according to the warnings, with patchy blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility, and the potential for gusty winds to bring down tree branches.

The websites for Timberline and Mt. Hood Meadows both warned of heavy snow and blowing wind that could impact lift operations Monday, but as of noon Monday they both said they would stay open until 4 p.m.