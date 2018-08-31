Low water levels for Emigrant and Howard Prairie lake

Emigrant lake is at 20 percent of its full capacity and it could be down to 8 percent by the end of summer.
The water level is dropping 2-3 feet daily, which is making it difficult for boaters.
Park officials say Howard Prairie Lake in California is also very dry.
“You still got the boat ramp here (Emigrant Lake) they can get in.” “In Howard Prairie, those boat ramps are dried up so your not able to launch a big boat,” said Andy Austill, project coordinator of Jackson County Parks Department.
Officials say they are seeing less park users this summer compared to previous years due to the poor air quality and smoke.
Park officials say they are anticipating a few hundred people will visit Emigrant Lake this weekend.
This will be the last weekend for water slides at Emigrant Lake.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Communications degree. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling.