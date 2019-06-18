Lumgrey Fire reaches 215 acres in northern California

KLAMATH NAT’L FOREST, Calif. – A wildfire burning northwest of Yreka reached 215 acres in size.
The Lumgrey incident started as two fires on Monday evening near Lumgrey Creek off Highway 96. The fires eventually merged, burning a total of 215 acres.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, crews made good progress on the Lumgrey Fire overnight. 150 acres held on the north side of the Klamath River with crews constructing a line around the southern part.
Evacuation warnings for Dutch Creek and Empire Creek were lifted on Tuesday. However, Highway 96 remained closed to through traffic in the area. The road is only open to residents who are able to provide identification to the California Highway Patrol for escort.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.