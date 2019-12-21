Luminaries are lit in remembrance of those who have passed

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — The annual lighting of the luminaries at Perl Funeral Home and Siskiyou Memorial Park begins tonight.

Over 3,000 tea lights are set up around Perl Funeral Home and Siskiyou Memorial Park to honor the memory of those who have passed.

It takes three months for the funeral home to get these lights ready.

“It’s such a remarkable response from the community and families, thanking us, even today coming out and just being appreciative,” said funeral director, Jammie Payne.

Payne says that they leave the tea lights on until they go out, so the community has 3-4 days to see them.

