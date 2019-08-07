M.A.D.I.U. investigating home in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore.— Eagle Point police confirm they are investigating a home at Eagle Mobile Park with the help of the Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit.
According to neighbors, a two-year-old girl lived at a home in Eagle Mobile Park. Neighbors told NBC5 News detectives came to their homes on Monday to ask questions and told them the little girl had passed away.
Neighbors said police, the fire department and ambulance arrived at the home sometime on Monday.
“I saw [the girl] maybe five times a week when I was doing my walking,” neighbor Brandi Baumer said. “We became friends. I would bring candy and she would always be so excited to see me because I always brought her candy and she was so beautiful.”
A woman who claims to be the girl’s aunt posted on Facebook saying her niece was in heaven. On the same post, a woman, claiming to be the girl’s mother, commented saying, “my baby will get her justice.”
The supposed aunt shared a fundraiser on her page that said the little girl’s mother came home from work and her daughter wouldn’t wake up from her sleep.
Police have confirmed there is an investigation going on at the home at Eagle Mobile Park. They have also told us the Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit is involved, but would not comment further.
This is a developing story. Stay with NBC5 News for updates.
