MADGE seizes over 50 lbs. of meth & fentanyl within 2 days

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team seizes over 50 pounds of meth and fentanyl within two days.

Earlier this month, MADGE conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle heading north on I5.

After serving a search warrant, 32 pounds of methamphetamine and close to 4.5 pounds of fentanyl was recovered.

Then, two days later, a Medford K9 alerted on the vehicle of two suspects of an ongoing investigation.

17 pounds of methamphetamine was recovered, and 48-year-old Pasqual Padilla was arrested on charges related to distribution of a controlled substance.

