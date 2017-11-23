Home
Magical Christmas murals in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — It’s already looking a lot like Christmas in Grants Pass.

18 musical Christmas murals are lighting up the streets downtown.

Grants Pass resident Jeanne Kengla says the murals help remind people what Christmas is all about like spreading peace and spending time with family.

“They’re always a cheerful part of Christmas. It gets gloomy this time of year and so it’s so nice to have these and all the lights coming up,” Kengla said.

Each mural weighs 400 pounds with sound systems playing old-fashioned Christmas music.

The murals will stay up until the first of the new year.

