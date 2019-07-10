Mahar identity theft trial begins Thursday

MEDFORD, Ore — Jury selection began today in the criminal trial of a prominent Medford businessman.
Louis Mahar is facing two counts of identity theft. He is accused of forging his then-wife’s signature on an amended tax return. Police say he kept the return without her knowledge.
Mahar is the former co-owner of ‘Mahar Brothers Construction’.
His trial begins Thursday morning. It’s being prosecuted by Douglas County officials because of a personal connection between a Jackson County official and the case.
