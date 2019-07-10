Home
Mahar identity theft trial begins Thursday

Mahar identity theft trial begins Thursday

Local News Top Stories U.S. & World , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore — Jury selection began today in the criminal trial of a prominent Medford businessman.

Louis Mahar is facing two counts of identity theft. He is accused of forging his then-wife’s signature on an amended tax return. Police say he kept the return without her knowledge.

Mahar is the former co-owner of ‘Mahar Brothers Construction’.

His trial begins Thursday morning. It’s being prosecuted by Douglas County officials because of a personal connection between a Jackson County official and the case.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »