Major changes for Holly Theatre as fundraising continues

MEDFORD, Ore. —A local landmark is making good progress on restoration efforts. Organizers say the Holly Theatre is about 40 to 50% finished with renovations.

The downtown Medford theatre is getting final bids in the next two weeks for the rest of the restoration. Then it will select a contractor. We’re told some of the original elements from the 1930 theatre will be incorporated, like the lighting and columns.

The theatre itself will have just over 1,000 seats, making it the largest seated theatre in the Rogue Valley.

“We’re building this to true historic standards it’s going to be an experience just the theatre itself even better when we have live music,” said JPR Foundation Board President Ken Silverman.

Paul Christy served as the Holly’s interim executive director for the last year, but his job is now complete. The JPR board is in the process of filling his position, for now, it will handle operations. It hopes to finish renovations in the fall of 2023.