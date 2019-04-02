Man accused of shooting, killing 2 men requests second bail hearing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Attorneys for a man facing two charges of aggravated murder are asking a judge to grant him bail for a second time.
Attorneys for Trevor Gilmore filed another motion asking a judge to release him.
Gilmore is being held at the Josephine County jail without bail.
Police say Gilmore shot and killed Justin Severnak and Christoper Lyon the day after Thanksgiving.
Family members previously told NBC5 News the three men got into an argument before shots were fired.
In March Gilmore’s attorneys released a 157-page memo claiming he should be given bail because their client acted in self-defense. That motion was denied.
Both defense and prosecuting attorneys were in cross examination since 1 p.m. Monday.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).