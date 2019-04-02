Home
Man accused of shooting, killing 2 men requests second bail hearing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Attorneys for a man facing two charges of aggravated murder are asking a judge to grant him bail for a second time.

Attorneys for Trevor Gilmore filed another motion asking a judge to release him.

Gilmore is being held at the Josephine County jail without bail.

Police say Gilmore shot and killed Justin Severnak and Christoper Lyon the day after Thanksgiving.

Family members previously told NBC5 News the three men got into an argument before shots were fired.

In March Gilmore’s attorneys released a 157-page memo claiming he should be given bail because their client acted in self-defense. That motion was denied.

Both defense and prosecuting attorneys were in cross examination since 1 p.m. Monday.

They broke for the day without a decision, so they’ll reconvene at a later date.
