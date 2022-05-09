Man accused of starting fire that merged with the Almeda Fire due in court for sentencing hearing

MEDFORD, Ore. – The man who pleaded guilty to starting a fire in Phoenix that merged with the Almeda Fire is due in court Monday for sentencing.

Michael Bakkela pleaded “no contest” in court this past Wednesday.

Police say he started a fire west of the railroad tracks and north of Dano Way in Phoenix on September 8, 2020.

He has not been charged with starting the original Almeda Fire in Ashland earlier that day.

Police have not said how that fire started and no one has been charged.

Bakkela faced dozens of charges including arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

His trial was supposed to start this week. But he entered pleas of “no contest” to 15 charges of criminal mischief and one single arson charge.

The remaining charges were dropped.

This article will be updated after Bakkela completes his sentencing hearing.