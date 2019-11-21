Home
Man arraigned in court today after breaking into Medford homes

Man arraigned in court today after breaking into Medford homes

Local News Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — The man who police say was ran out of McLoughlin Middle School last week, was arrested this week on different charges and was arraigned in court today.

22-year-old Ira Ponder is charged in two different cases.

Police say on Monday, Ponder trespassed onto several properties around Portland Avenue in Medford, exposed himself and burglarized a house as well.

He’s also charged with violating his probation.

In court today, the judge said he was intoxicated and carrying meth, to which Ponder admitted he violated his probation.

Police also say Ponder was found in McLoughlin Middle School before school began. He’s not facing charges in that incident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 27th.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »