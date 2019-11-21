Man arraigned in court today after breaking into Medford homes

MEDFORD, Ore. — The man who police say was ran out of McLoughlin Middle School last week, was arrested this week on different charges and was arraigned in court today.
22-year-old Ira Ponder is charged in two different cases.
Police say on Monday, Ponder trespassed onto several properties around Portland Avenue in Medford, exposed himself and burglarized a house as well.
He’s also charged with violating his probation.
In court today, the judge said he was intoxicated and carrying meth, to which Ponder admitted he violated his probation.
Police also say Ponder was found in McLoughlin Middle School before school began. He’s not facing charges in that incident.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 27th.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.