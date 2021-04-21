Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to motor home in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. —A man is in jail after police say he set fire to a motor home in White City.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:45 pm yesterday to the area near Hoover Pond.
Melvin Dehart is charged with arson and criminal mischief.
Police say there were no injuries as a result of the fire.
