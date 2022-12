MEDFORD, Ore. – At about 6 pm on December 5th, Medford Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Mountain Mikes Pizza at 2640 East Barnett Road.

Witnesses gave officers a suspect description and said he was armed with a handgun. Officers found the suspect nearby and took him into custody.

The money stolen from the restaurant was also recovered. No one was hurt during the incident.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released yet because of the ongoing investigation.