Man arrested after pursuit through Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass used a drone to help catch a theft suspect.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on May 11, they tried to pull over Justin Sager, who was driving a pickup truck that was connected to a string of thefts in the northeastern part of the city.
According to officers, Sager didn’t stop and fled at a high rate of speed on Beacon Drive before police backed off for safety reasons. However, they caught up with him again after he turned onto a dead-end street off Northeast Hillcrest Avenue and crashed into a parked car.
Sager reportedly got out of the pickup truck and ran into a nearby field, which was then surrounded by officers. Police used a drone and a K9 unit to pinpoint Sager’s location in a large blackberry thicket. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Sager was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for numerous charges including theft, eluding officer, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.