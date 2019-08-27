Man arrested, charged with stealing posts from Hedrick Middle School

MEDFORD, Ore – A man has been arrested and charged with stealing three steel posts from Hedrick Middle School.
Herbert Bidwell is charged with stealing the posts from the school campus on Aug. 19. Police were able to identify the truck with video footage from the school.
Police arrested Bidwell near Hawthorne Park Monday. He is charged with four counts of theft and a separate hit and run charge.
“We set up a perimeter, he ran through Bear Creek a couple times and then went to ground next to a house and our canine was able to do a track and locate him for us,” Mark Patterson, S.R.O. of the Medford Police Department, said.
Police say after stealing the steel posts, Bidwell sold them to a local metal scrap yard. According to police, within a couple hours of the theft, the same truck was involved in a hit and run.
Police say the posts that were stolen were used by the school as barriers to keep vehicles off the playground.
