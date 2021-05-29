Home
Man arrested for allegedly kicking Grants Pass Police Officer in the head at Boatnik

Man arrested for allegedly kicking Grants Pass Police Officer in the head at Boatnik

Local News Regional Top Stories , ,

Grants Pass, Ore — Police arrested 53-year-old Nathaniel Wytcherley after they say he assaulted a Grants Pass Police Officer during Boatnik Festivities.

According to police, officers were investigating two juveniles who were suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. When officers attempted to detain the juveniles, they resisted arrest and a struggle ensued.

Police say, one officer was on the ground while attempting to arrest a juvenile when Wytcherley allegedly approached the distracted officer and kicked her in the head, causing the officer to lose consciousness.

The officer was transported to Three River Community Hospital where she is under observation.

Wytcherley was lodged at Josephine County Jail on charges of Assault 2, Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Probation Violation.

Wytcherley was on post-prison supervision for a previous assault on an officer charge out of Roseburg.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »