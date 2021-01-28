Man arrested for attempted murder in Josephine Co.

WOLF CREEK, Ore. — One man was arrested after attempting to shoot another man in Josephine County Wednesday morning, the Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
According to JCSO, deputies were called to the 3000 block of Leland Road in Wolf Creek for an issue between a landlord and tenant over the use of a firearm.
Investigators said 64-year-old Lauren McLennan fired his revolver at the man and into his unoccupied vehicle, nearly hitting him.
JCSO said McLennan was arrested and charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a firearm and menacing among other charges.
No other details were released, stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.
