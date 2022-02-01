Man arrested in connection with Central Point bank robbery

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Police say the man who robbed a Central Point bank branch this month is now behind bars.

The Central Point Police Department, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, identified and arrested 52-year-old Thomas James West, who is accused of robbing banks up and down the I-5 corridor.

CPPD says West robbed the People’s Bank of Commerce in CP on January 11th. Detectives say West then robbed additional banks in Redding and Yuba City, California.

Detective Josh Abbott with Central Point Police says his department worked closely with the Redding and Yuba City Police, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and Las Vegas PD.

He says by working together, detectives located West and his car in Las Vegas – where police arrested him over the weekend.

“All this communication, hard work, and detectives pulling and sharing resources from all these different departments was huge,” said Det. Abbott.

Detective Abbott says West will most likely face multiple charges from the different agencies.

He believes West is now in custody in Redding.