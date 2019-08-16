Man arrested in death of Eagle Point 2-year-old

Eagle Point, Ore — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to the death of a 2 year old Eagle Point girl.
The incident happened on august 2nd.
The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.
Russel Larsen is facing charges of first degree manslaughter, first degree assault, and first degree criminal mistreatment.
