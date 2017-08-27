Man arrested in Medford stabbing

Medford, Ore.- Medford police have arrested a man suspected in a stabbing that occurred last night around 7:30 P.M. on the 500 block of Franquette street.
Medford Police say that 40 year old Christian Clausen ran from the scene. He was later arrested at the 600 block of East Main Street.
Police say that Clausen stabbed a man multiple times on the 500 block of Franquette Street, and officials say they’re called to that part of town often.
“It’s not fair to just say, “Yeah it happens there all the time’ but we are down in that area Franquette and 12th and Earhart quite a bit,” Sergeant Jason Antley of the Medford Police Department says.
Police say the victim and suspect know each other, they had met earlier in the day on Friday.
The victim’s condition isn’t known tonight, although police say that the stab wounds aren’t life threatening.