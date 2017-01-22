Man arrested in Mexico following decade-long homicide investigation

Marion Co., Ore. — A man has been arrested following a decade long investigation in the death of a Marion County deputy and another man.
Alfredo de Jesus Ascencio, 29, was arrested on Friday in the Mexican State of Puebla. In June of 2007, de Jesus Ascencio was driving on Highway 99 near Gervais, when he struck deputy Kelly Fredinburg’s patrol car head-on.
Deputy Fredinburg’s car caught on fire, and he was pronounced dead on scene. A passenger in de Jesus Ascencio’s car, Oscar Ascencio Amaya, died the next day in the hospital. De Jesus Ascencio was charged with criminally negligent homicide, but fled the county before his court proceedings.
On Friday, Interpol alerted the FBI that he had been arrested. It’s not clear when de Jesus Ascencio will be extradited back to the United States.
Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend. She also reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.
