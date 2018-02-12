Man arrested in Klamath County for attempted murder

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Police in Klamath County are investigating an attempted murder case.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a reported assault somewhere on South Poe Valley Road at about 2:45 a.m. on February 11.
When deputies arrived to the location, they saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene. They pulled the vehicle over. Inside were witnesses to the assault and a victim who was cut badly, according to KCSO.
The 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Investigators said they determined the victim was cut by 27-year-old William Travis Newell. Deputies tried searching for him in the immediate area, but they couldn’t find him.
At about 7:05 that morning, a person living in the area called police, saying a person was knocking at their door claiming to have been assaulted at the Aftershock Bar. When deputies arrived at the residence, they found Newell with multiple injuries.
Deputies said they aren’t sure what cause the apparently unprovoked attack. However, they said it was clear alcohol intoxication was a contributing factor.
Newell taken into custody for attempted murder, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.